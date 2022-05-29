Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood

Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the PRP neighborhood early Sunday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the PRP neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Highway around 3 a.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Two men were found at the location who had been stabbed, police said. The men were alert and conscious as they were taken to University Hospital.

Ellis said the two men are expected to survive. No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests
FILE: Police lights
Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
John Lee Woodford, 44, was charged with sodomy-first degree with victim under 12, fleeing or...
Man charged with sodomy of a minor accused of evading Louisville police

Latest News

FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures return for the rest of the holiday weekend
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reportes of a single-vehicle crash near the...
LMPD: Driver dies in fiery crash on Preston Hwy
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 29th, 2022
Metro Pools are open and people are diving right in. The three outdoor public pools are...
Metro Parks opens public pools for the swimming season