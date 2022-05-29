2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the PRP neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 8200 block of Dixie Highway around 3 a.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Two men were found at the location who had been stabbed, police said. The men were alert and conscious as they were taken to University Hospital.

Ellis said the two men are expected to survive. No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

