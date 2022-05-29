Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who died in a fiery, rollover crash on Sunday morning has been identified by officials.

Brandon W. Devore, 26, died due to blunt force trauma sustained in the crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed a car was heading north on Preston Highway when the driver, later identified as Devore, lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason.

The car veered into a grassy ditch line and rolled over several times before coming to a stop and catching on fire, police said.

Devore was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed there were no other passengers inside the car.

No other information was provided. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

