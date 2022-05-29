FORECAST: Cranking up the heat for Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heating up to the 90s

Staying dry through the start of the week

Storm chances arrive Wednesday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect clear skies and calm weather on Sunday night with lows in the mid 60s.

Get ready to feel the heat on Memorial Day. We’ll have mostly sunny skies boosting highs up to near 90 degrees.

We keep the mainly clear skies on Monday night with warm overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Another hot day is on the way for Tuesday with highs climbing to the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm chance arrives along a cold front Wednesday late afternoon and evening. Storm chances stay in the forecast for Thursday, then drying out and clearing skies for Friday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

