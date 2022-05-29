Greenville native and Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins passed away at 84 years old.

A message on the website for the Greenville native says:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

According to multiple outlets, Hopkins died after suffering a heart attack.

Hopkins is best known for supporting roles in Hollywood movies in the late 60s and 70s, including “American Graffiti” and “The Wild Bunch.”

