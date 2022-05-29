Here comes the sun: A beautiful weekend for Abbey Road on the River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans headed into Big Four Station Park on Sunday to see dozens of Beatles cover bands and hear them play their favorite tunes as tribute.

Abbey Road on the River returned to Jeffersonville for Memorial Day weekend, celebrating Beatles music, 60′s music, and classic rock. The festival brings in over 50 bands from all over the world.

Some music lovers said this event is something they look forward to all year.

“The energy is amazing,” festival goer Alex Iwanici said. “It’s like the best kind of vacation you can take.”

”We got our shirts from 2007, I mean just about when this this started, and we just love every time we go,” festival goer Meredith Dixon said.

Organizers said on their 20th anniversary this year, they lucked out with the weather all weekend.

”It’s a beautiful weekend, we had an amazing show out yesterday for Tommy James, so we are just hoping to do the same and give people amazing shows today too,” Abbey Road on the River representative Melissa Brumm said.

This year, organizers are unveiling changes, such as the fact that those under the age of 20 may now enter for free with a paid adult, and event wristbands allow for re-entry, allowing guests to come and go as they choose.

Brumm said the the family-friendly festival has something for everyone, from food, to drinks, even art installations.

”We have this big peace tree, where people can write down what they are wishing for in terms of peace in the world,” Brumm said. ”And we have an Abbey Road crosswalk so you can get your picture taken.”

The hope is that the memories made this year will keep fans coming back for more peace, love and rock and roll.

”It’s fantastic, and we’ll come every year we can,” Dixon said.

”At the end of the show, like, on Monday, we are going to get tickets to see for next year,” festival goer Iwanci said.

If you are planning on coming to the festival Monday, tickets are still available.

