LMPD: Driver dies in fiery crash on Preston Hwy

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died in a fiery, rollover crash on Sunday morning, LMPD confirmed.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reportes of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed a car was heading north on Preston Highway when the driver lost control of their vehicle for an unknown reason.

The car veered into a grassy ditch line and rolled over several times before coming to a stop and catching on fire, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed there were no other passengers inside the car.

No other information was provided. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

