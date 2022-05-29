Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Metro Parks opens Public Pools for the swimming season

Fairdale pool.
Fairdale pool.(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks has opened its outside pools and people are diving right in. The three outdoor public pools are Algonquin, Sun Valley, and Fairdale.

The pool in Fairdale was full of families having fun. Fairdale is the city’s busiest pool. It sees more than a hundred people a day.

It’s been a long time since people have been able to freely hang out at the pool.

“People have been really looking forward to having the pools back open. The past couple of summers with COVID have been tough and a couple of other distractions as well. For people to get out in the pool and just enjoy it has been wonderful,” says Mayor Greg Fischer.

At one time, Louisville had 15 pools but now they’re down to just three.

“They’re very important to the communities. We got a lot of splash pads where the old pools were, but those are good for kids ages 3 to 5, but those kids 6 and up miss the opportunity so we need these pools, so it’s good we got them all open this year,” says Keith Smith, the Metro Parks Recreational Administrator.

Metro Parks needs more life guards to keep all the pools open. The pool in Fairdale is fully staffed, but the other ones are still looking for some.

Smith says Algonquin and Sun Valley have 65%of the lifeguards they need.

“Last year we paid $10.50 an hour, this year we’re paying $15.15 an hour. So we increased the wages and we still need a few more guards.”

If you’re interested in taking the plunge and becoming a lifeguard, Metro Parks is holding a training class June 6 to 9 at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center.

To learn more about lifeguard training click or tap here.

But for now, people are hoping for a long, wet summer.

“A good day at the pool with some swimming thrown in, nice cool beverage, taking care so that the sun doesn’t get you, it’s a good day,” Fischer says.

The pools close on a rotating schedule so that there’s two pools open every day of the week. They’re open from Noon to 5 p.m.

For a complete list of open days and ticket prices click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests
FILE: Police lights
Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
John Lee Woodford, 44, was charged with sodomy-first degree with victim under 12, fleeing or...
Man charged with sodomy of a minor accused of evading Louisville police

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Scientists in Louisville say the environment and economy in the city are winners as toxic sites...
FORECAST: Heating up heading into Sunday
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Evening, May 28th, 2022
Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.
Excited fans return to 2022 Forecastle Festival