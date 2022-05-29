Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
His alleged victim, a passenger in the car, caused the crash that resulted in his arrest.
By Raghad Hamad and Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Florida responded to a single-car crash that resulted in the arrest of a man for kidnapping.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. The driver involved was arrested for allegedly taking a woman against her will.

Police say the victim was a passenger and caused the vehicle to crash, WCTV reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was medically cleared and taken to Leon County Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
John Lee Woodford, 44, was charged with sodomy-first degree with victim under 12, fleeing or...
British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge actor Kevin Spacey with four...
The 25-year-old suspect is facing animal cruelty charges.
The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
Armando Barron, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to life without...
