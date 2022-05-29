Contact Troubleshooters
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash

Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville police car(Michael Flynn WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for suspects of a possible shooting who were involved in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to a release from the Shelbyville Police Department, officers were called to Midland Trail for shots fired at the location.

Police said they were then notified of a crash happening on Midland Trail and Taylorsville Road involving individuals believed to be involved with the shots fired call.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and injuries, according to the release. Victims and witnesses were found from both locations, but police said the suspects fled on foot.

The injured victims were treated at UofL Shelbyville Hospital. One victim was taken to University Hospital in Louisville by ambulance, who is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with any information or has video of the incident is asked to call or text Shelbyville Police’s Crime Stoppers hotline at (502) 633-4500 or (502) 633-2326. Police said information sent through Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

