‘Sickening’: Florida fifth-grade student arrested, accused of making school shooting threat

The student was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.
The student was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.(Lee County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WAVE) - A fifth-grade student in Florida was arrested after police said he sent a text message threatening a school shooting.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media they were made aware of the threat on Saturday. Police said the threat had been made by a fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in the post. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount.”

After the sheriff’s office notified the School Threat Enforcement Team, research was made into the threat. The case was handled by the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The 10-year-old student was interviewed by a detective, who developed probable cause for the student’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said. The student was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent,” Marceno said. “It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

