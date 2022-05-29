UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Louisville man found safe
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police’s Missing Persons Unit said a missing 21-year-old man last seen on Thursday has been found safe.
Richard Lynch III was last seen in the Okolona neighborhood, near Claudia Drive and Dee Road, on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Just after 6:15 p.m., police confirmed Lynch had been found safe. No other details were provided.
Officials thanked the community for spreading the word leading to Lynch’s safe return home.
