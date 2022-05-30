Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt Co. investigation underway after woman found dead, another hospitalized

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead and another was hospitalized Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Bullitt County deputies were called to respond to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road, Chief Marcus Laytham said in a release.

When deputies arrived, they found two women in their twenties, one of them dead. The Bullitt County coroner identified the woman killed as 25-year-old Katelyn Layman of Brooks, Ky. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Laytham said the other woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (502)543-1262 or e-mail crimetip@bcky.org.

