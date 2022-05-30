Ericsson holds on during dramatic final lap to win Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marcus Ericsson and Chip Ganassi were kings of the Brickyard on Sunday.

Ericsson became the second Swede to win the Indianapolis 500 in 106 runnings, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack. It’s the fifth Indy 500 title for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ericsson took control of the race late and had it under control until a crash by teammate Jimmie Johnson with four laps remaining brought out a rare red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The stoppage gave Pato O’Ward and the other contenders almost 12 minutes on pit road to strategize how to catch Ericsson for the win. Ericsson kept the lead at the restart and coasted to victory under a yellow caution following a crash near the back of the pack.

O’Ward was second, followed by Ganassi driver Tony Kanaan (kah-NAHN’).

