Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/30

Nice holiday with highs around 90 today. We have (2) more chances at 90 or higher Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be Wednesday Afternoon that a cold front will change things with increasing chances at thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Mainly north to start, then shifting south at night.

Even on Thursday, those south of I-64 still may have some rain to deal with before drier air flows in.

That leads to a very pleasant Friday with some remaining in the 70s for highs!

Enjoy, it we get back into a stormy pattern as we move into the end of the weekend and into next week.

