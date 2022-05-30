Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/30

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nice holiday with highs around 90 today. We have (2) more chances at 90 or higher Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be Wednesday Afternoon that a cold front will change things with increasing chances at thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Mainly north to start, then shifting south at night.

Even on Thursday, those south of I-64 still may have some rain to deal with before drier air flows in.

That leads to a very pleasant Friday with some remaining in the 70s for highs!

Enjoy, it we get back into a stormy pattern as we move into the end of the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

