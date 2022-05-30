Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood
Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/30 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 5/30 4AM Update
Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, and some analysts say it...
Gas prices may not fall until August or later
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop
Working together, the three officers provided first aid to the choking 2-year-old.
Quick-thinking police officers save choking toddler's life