Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike breezes between races at Churchill Downs

Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Churchill Downs)
By Darren Rogers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Monday, May 30, 2022)RED-TR Racing’s Kentucky Derby (Grade I) winner Rich Strike dazzled fans Monday at Churchill Downs with a five-furlong move in :59 between Races 5-6 in his final major preparation toward the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (GI) on June 11.

With rider Gabe Lagunes in the saddle, Rich Strike clipped off eighth-mile fractions of :11.80, :23.20 and :34.80, according to Churchill Downs clocker John Robertson. The 80-1 upset winner of the $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve galloped out six furlongs in 1:12 and completed seven furlongs in 1:26.

Trainer Eric Reed watched the work from the backside so he could watch his prized colt gallop out and supervise him coming off the track.

“He got away real well and worked exactly like we wanted him to do,” Reed said. “The track was a little quicker since it was in the afternoon but it was exactly what we wanted to do. Yesterday he was starting to relax in the morning. After some time away from the races that’s sort of what we’ve seen from him. There’s no doubt about his confidence. We’ve seen him come off the track in mornings more playful. It’s like he knows what he did in the Derby. I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”

Rich Strike is scheduled to leave early Tuesday morning to compete in the 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of racing’s Triple Crown. Reed and owner Rick Dawson opted to skip the second leg, the $1.5 million Preakness, to give Rich Strike more time between starts. The former $30,000 claimer has been based at Churchill Downs’ Barn 17 for nearly two weeks.

“We’re going on with the year with no regrets,” Reed said. “We did what was best for Ritchie and I’m confident we made the right decision.”

Depending on the result in the Belmont, Rich Strike could return to Churchill Downs later this spring.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy

Latest News

Marcus Ericsson took the checkers in today's 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, scoring...
Ericsson holds on during dramatic final lap to win Indianapolis 500
Dan McDonnell at the 2017 College World Series (Source: Annie Moore/WAVE 3 News)
UofL named host site for NCAA baseball regional
Louisville City FC
Lancaster scores twice as Louisville City FC beats FC Tulsa 4-1
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel