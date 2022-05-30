LMPD homicide clearance rate improves slightly since 2021, remains below national average

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 16 months since Duan Calloway was shot and killed while repairing a home on Cecil Ave., and his family is still waiting for answers in the case.

“I’m just at a loss without Duanie here,” Georgetta Calloway, Duan’s widow said.

Duan was one of 188 people murdered in Louisville in 2021, and he is one of 120 whose cases from that year remain unsolved.

“It’s just too much,” Georgetta said. “It’s a lot for the community, it’s a lot for the police, the detectives, it’s a lot for the families. I don’t understand why there are so many people who don’t have any morals or values about life.”

For police to “clear” a homicide, they need to identify and arrest a suspect.

So far in 2022, LMPD has cleared around 38% of its 70 homicide cases, which is an improvement from 2021, but the closure rate doesn’t compare to surrounding cities.

In 2021, Indianapolis saw 271 homicides, and the police department cleared 54% of them, the national average.

The same year in Nashville, there were 102 homicides, and officers solved 45%. In 2020 in Cincinnati, there were 94 homicides; police solved 67% of them.

Just three years ago, LMPD had a homicide closure rate of 48% according to a presentation made by then chief Steve Conrad. However, since then the homicide rate has nearly doubled, and LMPD is short around 300 officers.

It’s unclear how many homicide detectives LMPD currently has, but in 2021 there were around 26, according to an end of year homicide report.

“It’s like more murders are happening but fewer murders are getting solved, so it’s very scary,” Georgetta said. “There’s really never going to be any closure because my husband isn’t here, but as far as the community and our family, (we want) to have something, at least the person responsible to take accountability for what they did or pay for what they did.”

The public is asked to call 502-574-LMPD to provide anonymous tips about open homicide cases.

