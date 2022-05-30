Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD’s Homicide Unit investigates shooting in Portland neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot in the Portland neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond on a report of a shooting victim that arrived at University Hospital by private means, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the shooting happened at Boone’s Gas station in the 500 block of North 22nd street.

Ellis said the victim was taken into surgery. Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.  

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

