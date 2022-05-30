Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

The Mayor’s annual Memorial Day Bike, Hike, and Paddle returns to Louisville for 17th year

The Hike, Bike, and Paddle also included other activities like tai chi, Zumba, and yoga.
The Hike, Bike, and Paddle also included other activities like tai chi, Zumba, and yoga.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple thousand people got active in Downtown Louisville on Memorial Day for the Mayor’s Bike, Hike, and Paddle event.

Presented by Norton Sports Health, the annual event began 17 years ago and is held twice a year on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“We get out and also remember those who died protecting our country here on Memorial Day,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “That’s really the purpose of this is to pull all that together and remember and honor those who gave their lives for us.”

Fischer said the whole point is to get up and get active. The event offers a wide range of activities for people of all ages, including yoga, tai chi and Zumba.

Mark Hyers said he has been to the event several times and enjoys seeing so many people join the fun.

“Any age that comes out here is good; from the little guys all the way up to the people that are just riding just to stay in shape no matter what age they are,” Hyers said. It’s good to have them out here.”

Wyatt Hamilton told WAVE News he likes to ride fast on the back of his mom’s bike. His brother, Ryker, said biking is one of his many summer activities.

“Sometimes when it’s warm out, I go bike my neighborhood with my neighbors,” Ryker said.

The next Bike, Hike, and Paddle is scheduled on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and Kentucky Kingdom’s water park -- Hurricane...
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opens for summer season
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/30