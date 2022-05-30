The Mayor’s annual Memorial Day Bike, Hike, and Paddle returns to Louisville for 17th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple thousand people got active in Downtown Louisville on Memorial Day for the Mayor’s Bike, Hike, and Paddle event.

Presented by Norton Sports Health, the annual event began 17 years ago and is held twice a year on Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“We get out and also remember those who died protecting our country here on Memorial Day,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “That’s really the purpose of this is to pull all that together and remember and honor those who gave their lives for us.”

Fischer said the whole point is to get up and get active. The event offers a wide range of activities for people of all ages, including yoga, tai chi and Zumba.

Mark Hyers said he has been to the event several times and enjoys seeing so many people join the fun.

“Any age that comes out here is good; from the little guys all the way up to the people that are just riding just to stay in shape no matter what age they are,” Hyers said. It’s good to have them out here.”

Wyatt Hamilton told WAVE News he likes to ride fast on the back of his mom’s bike. His brother, Ryker, said biking is one of his many summer activities.

“Sometimes when it’s warm out, I go bike my neighborhood with my neighbors,” Ryker said.

The next Bike, Hike, and Paddle is scheduled on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

