Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection to a Bullett Co. homicide that happened Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Bullitt County deputies were called to respond to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road, Chief Marcus Laytham said in a release.

When deputies arrived, they found two women in their twenties, one of them dead. The Bullitt County coroner identified the woman killed as 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman of Brooks, Ky. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Laytham said the other woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials described the car as a Silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with a Kentucky tag of 579-AMN. The driver is believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone locates the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (502)543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.