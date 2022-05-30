Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection to a Bullett Co. homicide that happened Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., Bullitt County deputies were called to respond to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road, Chief Marcus Laytham said in a release.

When deputies arrived, they found two women in their twenties, one of them dead. The Bullitt County coroner identified the woman killed as 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman of Brooks, Ky. Her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Laytham said the other woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials described the car as a Silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with a Kentucky tag of 579-AMN. The driver is believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone locates the vehicle, call 911 immediately and do not approach the car.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BCSO Crime Tip Line at (502)543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood

Latest News

Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
The annual event started 17 years ago and happens twice a year.
The Mayor’s annual Memorial Day Bike, Hike, and Paddle returns to Louisville for 17th year
It’s been 16 months since Duan Calloway was shot and killed while repairing a home on Cecil...
LMPD homicide clearance rate improves slightly since 2021, remains below national average
The Patriots Peace Memorial commemorates service men and women who died in the line of duty...
Fallen Airman, Marine enshrined into Patriots Peace Memorial
Pennies were placed on headstones, sending a message to families that someone had visited their...
‘We will not forget them and the sacrifice they made’: National Cemetery at Cave Hill hosts Memorial Day ceremony