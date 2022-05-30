Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Rap mogul Master P announces daughter’s death on Instagram

Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional...
Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional Instagram message posted Sunday night (May 29).(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap mogul Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana in an emotional Instagram message posted Sunday night (May 29).

The cause of death was not disclosed, but Master P -- real name Percy Miller -- wrote, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”

Miller also wrote, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support. ... With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel”

People magazine identified Tytyana’s mother as Master P’s “ex,” Sonya C.

Master P’s son Romeo Miller also posted on Instagram about the death of his younger sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” the rapper previously known as Lil’ Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.

“Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy

Latest News

LMPD’s Homicide Unit investigates shooting in Portland neighborhood
The Hike, Bike, and Paddle also included other activities like tai chi, Zumba, and yoga.
The Mayor’s annual Memorial Day Bike, Hike, and Paddle returns to Louisville for 17th year
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and Kentucky Kingdom’s water park -- Hurricane...
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opens for summer season