UofL named host site for NCAA baseball regional

Dan McDonnell at the 2017 College World Series (Source: Annie Moore/WAVE 3 News)
By Stephen Williams
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville was chosen Sunday by the NCAA Division I Selection Committee as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship.

The 2022 NCAA Regional, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, will be the ninth time the Cardinals have hosted the regional round of the championship, having also done so in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Louisville has also hosted the NCAA Super Regional round in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Louisville is making its 13th NCAA postseason appearance during head coach Dan McDonnell’s 15 full seasons and the program’s 14th NCAA appearance overall.

The field of 64 teams and regional pairings for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, including the three teams that will join the Cardinals at the Louisville regional June 3-6, will be announced live on ESPN2 on Monday at noon ET. Game times for the Louisville Regional will be announced on Monday afternoon after the matchups have been released by the NCAA.

All session tickets for the 2022 NCAA Regional in Louisville are currently available and can be purchased online here. Tickets will also be available for purchase in person through the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office on the third floor of the Student Activities Center Tuesday-Friday during business hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All-session tickets for the four-team, double-elimination regional are $75 for reserved chairback seats and $60 for general admission berm seating.

All tickets for the NCAA Louisville Regional will be mobile and fans are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile device before arriving at the stadium to expedite the entry process. Single session tickets, including reserved chairback and general admission berm seating, will go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m. ET online at GoCards.com or at the Ticket Office. Tickets will also be available at Jim Patterson Stadium starting on Friday, June 3 one hour prior to the first game.

Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won nearly 78 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 462-131 record (.779 winning percentage), including an impressive 29-6 mark this season at the corner of Third and Central.

The Cardinals are 91-24 on their home field over the last four seasons, winning the 2019 NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds at home to secure their fifth NCAA College World Series berth. Louisville set a school record for home wins with 36 in 2016 and the Cardinals have registered 30 or more wins at home in five of the last seven full seasons.

Louisville will enter the 2022 NCAA Championship with a 38-18-1 overall record after clinching its fifth ACC Atlantic Division title in seven seasons.

