‘We will not forget them and the sacrifice they made’: National Cemetery at Cave Hill hosts Memorial Day ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Cemetery at Cave Hill hosted Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, remembering the sacrifices of Americans in uniform.

A little over four acres at Cave Hill is dedicated to a National Cemetery that became the resting place of thousands of Civil War veterans in the late 1800s.

At the ceremony, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell spoke about the Union soldiers of 32nd Indiana Infantry buried at Cave Hill, who gave their lives in the Battle of Rowlett’s Station in Hart County, Ky. in the early days of the Civil War.

“From the battle of Rowlett’s Station, to World Wars, to the War of Terror, courageous men and women have sacrificed to defend the freedom we all still enjoy today,” McConnell said.

Retired Army Major General Robert Silverthorn Jr. also spoke at the ceremony, describing the impact of losing comrades in combat and the importance of remembering their individual sacrifices.

“Each of those markers is hallowed ground that reminds us that each marker was a living soul who had a life of promise which was taken from them and us,” Silverthorn said. “But we will not forget them and the sacrifice they made for us.”

Honoring traditions, some of those who attended the ceremony wore poppies. Others placed pennies on headstones to send a message to families that someone had visited their loved one.

(Story ends after picture)

Pennies were placed on headstones to send a message to families that someone had visited their loved one. (WAVE 3)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.