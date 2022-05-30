Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘We will not forget them and the sacrifice they made’: National Cemetery at Cave Hill hosts Memorial Day ceremony

The National Cemetery at Cave Hill
The National Cemetery at Cave Hill(WAVE 3)
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Cemetery at Cave Hill hosted Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, remembering the sacrifices of Americans in uniform.

A little over four acres at Cave Hill is dedicated to a National Cemetery that became the resting place of thousands of Civil War veterans in the late 1800s.

At the ceremony, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell spoke about the Union soldiers of 32nd Indiana Infantry buried at Cave Hill, who gave their lives in the Battle of Rowlett’s Station in Hart County, Ky. in the early days of the Civil War.

“From the battle of Rowlett’s Station, to World Wars, to the War of Terror, courageous men and women have sacrificed to defend the freedom we all still enjoy today,” McConnell said.

Retired Army Major General Robert Silverthorn Jr. also spoke at the ceremony, describing the impact of losing comrades in combat and the importance of remembering their individual sacrifices.

“Each of those markers is hallowed ground that reminds us that each marker was a living soul who had a life of promise which was taken from them and us,” Silverthorn said. “But we will not forget them and the sacrifice they made for us.”

Honoring traditions, some of those who attended the ceremony wore poppies. Others placed pennies on headstones to send a message to families that someone had visited their loved one.

(Story ends after picture)

Pennies were placed on headstones to send a message to families that someone had visited their...
Pennies were placed on headstones to send a message to families that someone had visited their loved one.(WAVE 3)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shelbyville police car
Shelbyville Police on the lookout for shooting suspects involved in crash
Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy

Latest News

Duan Calloway Sr.'s family helps other West Louisville families by volunteering with Habitat...
LMPD homicide clearance rate improves slightly since 2021, remains below national average
Bullitt Co. investigation underway after woman found dead, another hospitalized
LMPD’s Homicide Unit investigates shooting in Portland neighborhood
The Hike, Bike, and Paddle also included other activities like tai chi, Zumba, and yoga.
The Mayor’s annual Memorial Day Bike, Hike, and Paddle returns to Louisville for 17th year