Cultural Pass gives families a chance to experience Louisville completely free

Speed Art Museum reopens with Andy Warhol exhibit
Speed Art Museum(tcw-wave)
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is full of so many fabulous options for families, including museums, parks and entertainment.

Families in the Louisville-area can take advantage of all this with the 2022 Cultural Pass, and the good part is that it’s free.

The Cultural Pass is an opportunity for folks to experience the area’s rich culture. It offers families in Greater Louisville with children months old all the way to 21-years-old access to participate in arts and cultural activities provided by 57 venues, free of charge.

It runs from June 1 through September 4, of this year. Passports can be picked up starting Wednesday.

Cultural Pass’s goal is to help kids learn outside the classroom. This year’s Cultural Pass will offer both in-person and virtual opportunities.

Some of the locations taking part include the 21c Museum Hotel, Belle of Louisville, Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Blackacre Conservancy, and several area libraries.

To register for your free 2022 Cultural Pass, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

