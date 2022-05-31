Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Another hot day ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Kick in Wednesday afternoon from roughly 2 PM - 8 PM
  • COOLING DOWN: Temperatures will drop for the 2nd half of the week into the 70s/80s for highs
  • NEXT WEEKEND: Stormy weather is likely to return along with more of the warm/muggy air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot coming our way as we head back to work. Highs will easily reach 90 degrees but could exceed it briefly this afternoon.

Tonight will be another mainly clear and muggy night with lows hovering around the 70-degree mark for much of the night.

Wednesday looks hot and more humid with thunderstorms having the chance to pop this time around. The best timing looks to be 2 PM - 8 PM for a few clusters of thunderstorms to roll in from the north; some could be locally strong.

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and lows in the 60s.

