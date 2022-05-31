Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Storms arrive Wednesday, cooling us down by late week

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Muggy and clear again overnight
  • Storms arrive Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3PM ET
  • Storms depart by Thursday afternoon, leaving cooler and less-muggy air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ready for another muggy night?

Temperatures will only drop into the 60s to near 70 degrees once again overnight, with a mainly clear sky expected.

After a mainly dry start, storms will start popping onto the radar by 3PM ET Wednesday, with decent storm chances sticking around until midnight or so. Gusty winds and small hail are possible in the strongest storms.

Wednesday’s highs will be near 90.

Scattered thunderstorms during Wednesday evening become more widespread overnight as the cold front continues its track south.

With clouds and rain in the forecast, temperatures will only fall into the 60s.

Thursday’s rain chance will be concentrated mainly around the morning hours, with showers and rumbles of thunder sticking around until late afternoon at the latest. Highs on Thursday will be generally in the 70s.

The cooler, drier air will be really noticeable on Friday as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s under plentiful sunshine.

Warmth and humidity slowly return over the weekend, and storm chances do the same next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

