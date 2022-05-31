Contact Troubleshooters
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public School teacher is being charged with several counts of child pornography.

Former duPont Manual teacher James Henry Miller is being charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possession of child pornography, according to Erwin Roberts of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Roberts said two videos of a minor undressing were found on Miller’s phone, and that no public school children are involved.

JCPS confirmed that Miller resigned earlier this year.

The commonwealth has filed a no contact order requested by the victim, the prosecuting witness in this case and any member of the victim’s family.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

