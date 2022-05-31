Contact Troubleshooters
High school students can work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness

UofL Men's Basketball senior forward Sydney Curry is a spokesman for the High School Summer...
UofL Men's Basketball senior forward Sydney Curry is a spokesman for the High School Summer Pass program from Planet Fitness.
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through August, a summer program at Planet Fitness allows kids ages 14 to 19 to work out for free.

Staying active is important for physical health - that’s obvious. However, this year’s High School Summer Pass from Planet Fitness is focused on something else: the mind.

“Now we have the mental aspect of it, too,” Ken Horn, the marketing manager for 20 Louisville area Planet Fitness locations, said. “With the pandemic in terms of lack of socialization and just the ability to get outside and do things.”

The program began in 2019, but it was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped people from going to the gym and instead kept them at home.

(Story continues below photo)

Planet Fitness High School Summer pass allows teens to work out for free all summer long
Planet Fitness High School Summer pass allows teens to work out for free all summer long

UofL Men’s Basketball senior forward Sydney Curry is a spokesperson for the program, which is very personal to him. He said he has had difficulties in the past with his weight and that he wants to help others in feeling more confident in their own bodies.

“I always weighed a little heavier than the average guy,” Curry said. ”I always want to get better, so me having to lose weight or cut weight to make a team or something, I just always felt better about myself.”

Curry said he has shed more than 40 pounds since coming to the UofL campus.

Visit planetfitness.com to register for the High School Summer Pass program.

