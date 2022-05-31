ISP arrests man after Memorial Day pursuit

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who an Indiana State Police trooper thought needed help with his disabled car led police on a foot and vehicle chase before being arrested.

Things started just before Noon on Memorial Day when Trooper Tyler Line saw a man walking away from his car near the northbound rest area near the 22 mile marker on I-65 in Clark County. Line stopped to assist the driver, but as the men were talking on the side of the road the driver, Mario Rodriguez, 34, of Arkansas, ran into the rest area.

Rodriguez had gotten into an unlocked car, but got out when Line caught up with him. As Line tried to place Rodriguez tried in handcuffs, Rodriguez managed to break free and run into a nearby wooded area.

Minutes later, a homeowner called 911 to reported that a man, whose description matched Rodriguez, had swam across a lake on his land and was sitting on his back porch. Rodriguez managed to get away again, this time stealing a Nissan SUV from another resident.

A Scott County deputy spotted the stolen SUV minutes later on Beagle Club Road and set out stop sticks, which the SUV ran over. Despite having two flat tires, Rodriguez continued driving a high speeds until an ISP trooper used a PIT maneuver to end the chase on U.S. 31.

Rodriguez was booked into the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

