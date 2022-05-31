LMDC swears in 2 new K-9 officers as part of drug prevention efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections added two new hires to aid staff efforts in keeping drugs out of the jail.

After completing their certification training, K-9 officers Mia and Max were sworn in on Tuesday. The two will be paired with corrections officers with the sole job of sniffing drugs out of the jail.

Jail leaders hope this will reduce the number of overdoses and deaths among inmates, an issue the jail has been dealing with for awhile.

“Well, the problem is really there’s always been drugs in jails,” LMDC Jail Director Jerry Collins said. “I mean, when you have people that are addicted on the streets then that’s going to follow. Addiction don’t change. The dangerous part is the lethality of the drugs with fentanyl and the small amounts that it takes to hurt officers or the folks that are living there. So that’s when it becomes critical that we’re moving constantly to try to keep it out.”

Collins was hired in March as LMDC’s new jail director. Since then, Collins has tried to bring “new technology” to jail security to make LMDC safer.

“Nothing replaces the work that the officers are doing,” Collins said. “What can you do is supplement that and we have to think ahead of the game there, especially with the drugs that are on the street and the small amount that can kill people with fentanyl. So, adding technology, adding K-9′s to that mix just helps us. We have to continue to stay ahead of the game.”

An uptick in overdoses is part of the reason eight LMDC inmates died within a six month period at one point.

Max’s handler, Darren Gibson, has seen these drug related issues firsthand and hopes the K-9 program will change that.

“[It will] help save lives,” Gibson said. “That’s ultimately what it’s about, saving somebody’s family member from overdosing. And that’s ultimately what this K-9 program is about.”

Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart helped secure $40,000 of Metro Council money to get the program up on its hind legs.

“We’ve discussed it ever since I’ve been in the department and I’ve always been interested in it, but this has been, ever since the bid came out and the councilwoman made it happen, it’s been a godsend,” Gibson said.

Gibson told WAVE News Max and Mia have been training for a little more than a month to get them acclimated to what the jail looks like and how to find drugs inside it.

Before LMDC got their own dogs, LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were lending them their K-9s to use.

