LMPD: Man shot and killed near Buechel neighborhood

Calls came in just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane.
Calls came in just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been shot and killed near the Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in just before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens to early 20s who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Ruoff confirmed.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

