Louisville man pleads guilty to attempted murder, accused of shooting woman during argument

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has entered a guilty plea after allegedly trying to shoot and kill a woman in her car following an argument.

David Haley, 41, plead guilty on Tuesday to one count of attempted murder, one count of assault and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18, 2020, where documents state Haley had a verbal argument with the victim while she was driving.

During the argument, Haley walked out of the vehicle with a handgun and fired at the victim multiple times in an attempt to kill her, according to court documents.

Haley fired at least three shots, which struck the woman in her hands and her head. Documents state the victim suffered permanent disfigurement to her chin and right hand after being shot.

The attorney’s office said Haley was a previous convicted felon at the time of the incident.

Haley’s recommended sentence is 15 years for attempted murder, 15 years for assault and five years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The attorney’s office said charges can run concurrent for a total of 15 years to serve.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.