Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.”

No other details of the man’s death were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

