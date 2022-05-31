Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was struck while on an interstate ramp.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the northbound Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) ramp to I-65.

LMPD Traffic Unit investigators believe the the victim, Edward Ray Patterson, 39, was attempting to cross the interstate when he was hit.

Patterson died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma.

