Man killed attempting to cross interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was struck while crossing an interstate ramp.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the northbound Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) ramp to I-65.

LMPD Traffic Unit investigators believe the man was attempting to cross the interstate when he was hit.

The man’s name has not been released.

