Man killed attempting to cross interstate
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was struck while crossing an interstate ramp.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the northbound Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) ramp to I-65.
LMPD Traffic Unit investigators believe the man was attempting to cross the interstate when he was hit.
The man’s name has not been released.
