McConnell discusses mental illness, school safety following Texas shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after the deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell went to Maysville to discuss topics like gun control, mental illness and school safety.

On May 24, just days before Robb Elementary let out for summer break, an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

”We have a, a group led by Senator Cornin, and Senator Murphy on democratic side, discussing how we might be able to come together to target the problem, which is mental illness and school safety,” McConnell said. “We’ll get back at it next week and hope to have some results.”

These discussions come after McConnell’s name specifically came up when other politicians, as well as athletes and celebrities reacted to the shooting in Uvalde.

