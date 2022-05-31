Contact Troubleshooters
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Shively

Kyler McMurray-Elekana was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon and last seen in the 4000...
Kyler McMurray-Elekana was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon and last seen in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue(Louisville Metro EMS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Shively.

Kyler McMurray-Elekana was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon and last seen in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to Louisville Metro EMS.

Kyler is listed as a Pacific Islander and was last seen wearing black jeans, a purple tie-dye hoodie with a rose and the word “comfort” across the chest and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Kyler is asked to call 911.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

