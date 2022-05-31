Racing Louisville falls 1-0 at Kansas City

An early penalty converted by KC Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta was the difference Monday in Racing Louisville FC’s 1-0 loss at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The road defeat snapped a four-game unbeaten streak that Racing (2-2-2) had carried from May 8. That it came after Racing dominated possession, 60%-40%, and threatened to equalize on a number of occasions made it a more frustrating loss.

“We had high possession, but I don’t think we created chances enough to be proud of our performance,” Racing coach Kim Björkegren said. “The most important thing is they won more tackles today. They really wanted to win this game. I’m really disappointed about that part.”

LaBonta’s goal in the third minute ended Racing’s 196-minute stretch without conceding a goal, snapping a two-match run of shutouts. Racing hadn’t lost since the April 30 NWSL regular-season opener at Chicago.

“We’re disappointed we conceded another early goal,” said captain Gemma Bonner, one of Racing’s center backs. “We played well in patches today, but we didn’t have enough through the 90 minutes in terms of controlling the ball and having possession like we know we can.”

Racing twice came close to tying the match within the next 30 minutes of LaBonta’s penalty. In the 18th minute, wide forward Lauren Milliet’s right-footed shot from the edge of the area took a deflection and just fizzed past the post, rippling the side netting. Fourteen minutes later, midfielder Savannah DeMelo nearly scored after her hustle steal inside Kansas City’s area allowed her to get a shot away from inside the 6-yard box, but KC goalkeeper AD Franch parried the attempt.

In all, Racing outshot KC, 7-4, and completed 156 more passes than the Current. Racing also had two “big chances” to KC’s zero, per Stats Perform.

“Game-to-game, we’re creating so many chances – that’s due to the high pressing and the effort and the hard work we’re putting in as a team,” Bonner said. “With the amount of chances we’re creating, we’ve got to start putting more of them away. We’re getting into some great positions, but whether it’s the final decision, the final cross – whatever it is – that’s ultimately what makes the difference. We have to make sure we’re punishing teams when we get into those positions.”

Racing returns to action at 8 p.m. Saturday, hosting the North Carolina Courage on Pride Night at Lynn Family Stadium. The home team hasn’t lost at LFS in its last three matches, including a win over the league-leading San Diego Wave.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current

Date: May 30, 2022

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Weather: 86 degrees, partly cloudy

Player of the Match: Savannah DeMelo

Attendance: 6,484

Scoring

Racing Louisville (0, 0, 0)

Kansas City Current (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Kansas City Current:

3′ LaBonta (penalty)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 1 – Katie Lund; 25 – Rebecca Holloway (67′ 27 – Alex Chidiac), 4 – Gemma Bonner (c), 15 – Julia Lester, 11 – Emily Fox; 6 – Jaelin Howell, 8 – Freja Olofsson (84′ 23 – Sh’Nia Gordon); 7 – Savannah DeMelo, 5 – Cece Kizer (78′ 9 – Ebony Salmon), 2 – Lauren Milliet; 14 – Jess McDonald (67′ 22 – Kirsten Davis)

Subs not used: 18 – Hillary Beall; 3 – Erin Simon, 17 – Nealy Martin, 19 – Taylor Otto, 21 – Parker Goins

Head Coach: Kim Björkegren

Kansas City Current (3-4-3): 21 – AD Franch; 22 – Alexis Loera, 7 – Elizabeth Ball (88′ 24 – Taylor Leach), 19 – Jenna Winebrenner; 8 – Kate Del Fava, 10 – Lo’eau LaBonta (78′ 28 – Addie McCain), 11 – Desiree Scott (c), 3 – Kristen Edmonds; 25 – Kristen Edmonds, 99 – Victoria Pickett (88′ 16 – Joelle Johnson), 23 – Elyse Bennett (64′ 18 – Isabel Rodriguez)

Subs not used: 31 – Sydney Schneider; 4 – Hailie Mace, 13 – Madeline Nolf, 38 – Cassie Miller

Head Coach: Matt Potter

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Kansas City Current

Shots: 7 / 4

Shots on Goal: 1 / 2

Possession: 60% / 40%

Fouls: 12 / 16

Offside: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville:

N/A

Kansas City Current:

N/A

Referee: Danielle Chesky

