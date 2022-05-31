Southern Indiana Starbucks workers fight to become first in state to unionize

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Workers at a Clarksville Starbucks store filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to become the first store in Indiana to unionize.

The announcement from the Veterans Parkway store comes nearly one week after Louisville Starbucks workers from the Factory Lane store petitioned the board for a representation election. On Thursday, workers won representation with a vote of 19-5, according to the Starbucks Workers United Campaign.

Workers United said on Tuesday that “an overwhelming majority of workers” at the Veterans Parkway location signed union authorization cards and a petition demanding union recognition.

Staff mentioned in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz many common issues said to be faced by Starbucks workers nationwide, including growing frustration with the company’s inactions in dealing with complaints.

“Through every means available to us, we have attempted to use the official company channels to raise our concerns directly to management as they would claim we should instead of unionizing,” the letter reads. “Every single time we have been met with delays, inaction, and vague promises that our ‘concerns are being taken seriously.’ All the while dealing with the fallout of that unrequited plea for assistance. Each day we are ignored is a day that inequity, exploitation, and outright trauma is allowed to persist unchecked, even supported, in our workplace.”

Workers United International President Kathy Hanshew released a statement on Starbucks unionization efforts.

“Starbucks is a multimillion dollar corporation that tries to pride itself on working in partnership with its employees, all while silencing the workers and denying them their right to union representation and a collective voice,” Hanshew said in a release. “Starbucks calls its employees ‘partners,’ but it is abundantly clear that this so-called partnership is one of convenience for the company, that leaves many employee concerns unheard. It is time for Starbucks to do the right thing, acknowledge the voice of their ‘partners,’ and allow their workers to unionize without interference.”

The Workers United organization said workers at hundreds of Starbucks locations have filed for union representation elections, with representation being won at 100 stores so far.

