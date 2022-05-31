Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/31

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another hot one today with perhaps beating yesterday’s 90 degree temperature in Louisville.

We should see another hot day Wednesday but this time we’ll have a trigger in the area to fire up some thunderstorms. They will not have much organization to them and if they become strong/severe, they shouldn’t stay at that level for long. Either way, but alert after 2pm for anything to pop on the radar across Southern IN and Northern KY. We could see this continue with mainly heavy rain/lightning overnight into Thursday with our far southern areas at risk for them to power back up to severe potential. Maybe. The front may be in TN by that point to ease that threat.

We then cool down Friday before we get back to a stormy pattern for part of the weekend and into next week.

The tropics are being watched as well for any potential impacts on the upper air pattern we may experience here but not sign of any direct impacts at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Courtney Klimko and Jonathan St. Clair were arrested by Louisville police after allegedly...
Louisville couple accused of robbery with BB gun; woman charged with assaulting EMS worker
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the...
Driver killed in fiery crash on Preston Hwy identified by coroner
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges

Latest News

StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/31
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/31
Man killed attempting to cross interstate
Rising COVID cases have restaurants seeing more cancellations than normal. Also, an android...
Your Money: Android malware attacks, Facebook blocking, COVID cancellations, Box office record
The warm weather continues... for now.
FORECAST: Another hot day ahead