StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/31

Another hot one today with perhaps beating yesterday’s 90 degree temperature in Louisville.

We should see another hot day Wednesday but this time we’ll have a trigger in the area to fire up some thunderstorms. They will not have much organization to them and if they become strong/severe, they shouldn’t stay at that level for long. Either way, but alert after 2pm for anything to pop on the radar across Southern IN and Northern KY. We could see this continue with mainly heavy rain/lightning overnight into Thursday with our far southern areas at risk for them to power back up to severe potential. Maybe. The front may be in TN by that point to ease that threat.

We then cool down Friday before we get back to a stormy pattern for part of the weekend and into next week.

The tropics are being watched as well for any potential impacts on the upper air pattern we may experience here but not sign of any direct impacts at this time.

