West Louisville spa owner shares personal reason behind business venture

Sauna Therapy & More opened with a ribbon-cutting on May 31 on Commerce Center Place, off of Cane Run Road.
Sauna Therapy & More opened with a ribbon-cutting on May 31 on Commerce Center Place, off of Cane Run Road.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A business owner’s unfortunate accident inspired the opening of a spa in west Louisville.

Sauna Therapy & More opened with a ribbon-cutting on May 31 on Commerce Center Place, off of Cane Run Road.

Owner Musa Uthman told WAVE he decided to open the business after falling 25 feet at work. He said he piled on the pounds because he couldn’t get around, so he bought a sauna and came up with the idea for a business while trying to slim down.

“So, I was in (the sauna) almost everyday, and I was losing water weight and gaining some of it back, but after about the end of the week I was down like three or four pounds every week,” Uthman said. “So, I was like ‘Man, if I can do this, I can probably do a business for it.’”

Uthman said he’s excited to bring the spa to Louisville, which is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

