Young man with Down syndrome surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

It was a joyful and emotional time for the family.
By Madison Remrey and CJ Sartor
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent birthday celebration at the “W” Event Center in Monroe turned surprisingly romantic when a young couple with Down syndrome got engaged.

Chareay Lowens, also known as “Shug”, wanted a special night for his 21st birthday party. He decided to replicate a prom for the event on May 21. His family made him and his girlfriend, Jada Nichelle Bryant, king and queen of the prom.

It was a joyful and emotional time for the family. Shug’s mom, Cher Duncan, said that he is a special blessing and they wanted to show him how much he is loved.

“The Lord couldn’t have blessed me with a better child,” Duncan said. “Just having him and different obstacles, seeing him overcome and stuff that I’ve learned having him just made me a better person. He changed my life completely. He made me a better person.”

The biggest surprise, though, was for Bryant when Shug asked her to marry him.

The happy couple hasn’t announced a date for the wedding, but the family has already started calling Bryant “Shug’s bride”.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

