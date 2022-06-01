Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Stronger storms with gusty winds and hail possible tonight

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Strong storm threat through 3 a.m. ET, isolated damaging winds and hail
  • Additional storms early Thursday, drier by evening
  • Quiet, cooler, and less-muggy end of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong storms are possible tonight until 3 a.m., prompting a WAVE Weather Alert Day.

Our greatest storm chance looks to arrive just after sunset, with isolated instances of damaging winds being our main threat overnight. Lows will be in the 60s for most.

Thunderstorm chances gradually end from north to south Thursday as the cold front finally exits the region. It may take until the late afternoon for areas south of the Ohio River to see rain chances end. Highs will be in the 70s as the front passes.

Thursday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Take advantage of the free A/C!

Friday promises to be the pick of the week as sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees team up!

The weekend is a bit warmer as the 80s return, but the rain chance will be held down to zero for the most part thanks to high pressure in control of our weather.

Storms crank up again next week, with the highest chances on Monday and Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

