Ambulance involved in three-vehicle Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people, including one person collecting money for charity, were taken to hospitals for treatment after a three-vehicle collision in Meade County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and the Joe Prather Highway.

According to the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post, a Meade County EMS ambulance was going north on the Prather with its lights and siren on when it was struck by a Chevrolet Impala going west on US 60. As a result of the impact, the ambulance rolled over and struck a volunteer firefighter with the Flaherty Fire Department who was collecting for the Crusade for Children. The Impala then struck a Ford F-350.

The driver of the Impala and the volunteer firefighter were airlifted to UofL Hospital with injuries described as possibly life-threatening. Two people in the ambulance were taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment of minor injuries. The F-350 driver as not injured.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.