Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Ambulance involved in three-vehicle Meade County crash

(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people, including one person collecting money for charity, were taken to hospitals for treatment after a three-vehicle collision in Meade County Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and the Joe Prather Highway.

According to the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post, a Meade County EMS ambulance was going north on the Prather with its lights and siren on when it was struck by a Chevrolet Impala going west on US 60. As a result of the impact, the ambulance rolled over and struck a volunteer firefighter with the Flaherty Fire Department who was collecting for the Crusade for Children. The Impala then struck a Ford F-350.

The driver of the Impala and the volunteer firefighter were airlifted to UofL Hospital with injuries described as possibly life-threatening. Two people in the ambulance were taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment of minor injuries. The F-350 driver as not injured.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking locate this silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with...
Info given on car wanted in Memorial Day homicide

Latest News

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Cold front increases rain chances later today
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday midday June 1st, 2022
Man killed in Grayson County crash