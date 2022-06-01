Contact Troubleshooters
Beechmont Concert Series kicks off

The Beechmont Concert Series kicked off June 3 at the Woodlawn Gazebo.
The Beechmont Concert Series kicked off June 3 at the Woodlawn Gazebo.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is getting into the swing of summer with live music!

The Beechmont Concert Series kicked off June 3 at the Woodlawn Gazebo at the corner of W Woodlawn Avenue and Southern Parkway.

Swing 39 kicked off the six-week series of free outdoor concerts for the summer.

The Beechmont Neighborhood Association and Councilwoman Nicole George are producing the summer concert series that will feature local artists each weekend until July 8.

The concerts are free and open to the public. For more information on the concert series, you can over to the Beechmont Neighborhood Association website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

