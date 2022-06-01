FORECAST: Cold front increases rain chances later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Isolated showers/thunderstorms during the day; more active weather tonight

COOLING DOWN: Highs only 70s/low 80s to end the week

LOOKING AHEAD: A stormy pattern is likely to re-develop next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of clouds and sun is expected through the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can pop this afternoon as a cold front approaches. Some thunderstorms could become strong/severe.

Scattered evening thunderstorms become more widespread overnight. Some of the overnight storms could produce torrential rainfall. Tonight’s low temperatures only fall into the 60s because of the rain and clouds.

Thunderstorm chances gradually end from north to south Thursday as the cold front finally exits the region. It may take until the late afternoon for areas south of the Ohio River to see rain chances end. Temperatures may even drop after the front passes.

Thursday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

Friday looks gorgeous with sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s. The 80s gradually return over the weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.