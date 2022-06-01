FORECAST: Stormy weather is back later today/tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Isolated showers/thunderstorms during the day; more active tonight

COOLING DOWN: Temperatures drop into the 70s/80s for highs for the second half of the week

LOOKING AHEAD: A stormy pattern is likely to re-develop over the area next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humid morning with an isolated shower possible through lunch. Spotty thunderstorms become possible into the afternoon with the larger clusters of thunderstorms likely to hold off until the evening. Regardless, be alert for a storm to become briefly strong/severe.

A few clusters of strong thunderstorms are possible this evening with perhaps the greatest coverage kicking in late night and toward sunrise Thursday. Some of those could contain very heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm chances will remain tomorrow until the cold front passes any one location. It looks to pass through the Louisville Metro around 3 pm, pushing the thunderstorm chance south after that point. Temperatures may even drop after the front passes. Cooler night expected.

Nice Friday shaping up with highs struggling to even get out of the 70s…and that is impressive with June sunshine!

