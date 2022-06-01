Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Thunderstorms likely overnight

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Gusty thunderstorms into early Thursday
  • Drier Thursday afternoon and evening
  • Quiet, cooler, and less-muggy end of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms may bring an early morning wake-up call for some as they approach after midnight. Look for mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front moving through will bring an end to the showers and thunderstorms from north to south on Thursday. Rain chances will be highest to our south and east during the afternoon hours. Cooler temperatures gradually work into the region.

Thursday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Take advantage of the free A/C!

Friday promises to be the pick of the week as sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees team up!

The weekend is a bit warmer as the 80s return, but the rain chance will be held down to zero for the most part, thanks to high pressure in control of our weather.

Storms crank up again next week, with the highest chances on Monday and Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

