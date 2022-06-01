Contact Troubleshooters
Former Louisville Corrections officer charged with using excessive force

Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor was an officer.(Source: MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Kentucky Department of Corrections Officer was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Darrell Taylor, 32, was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor was an officer.

Wednesday’s indictment charges Taylor with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that Taylor used unreasonable force when he assaulted a pretrial detainee resulting in bodily injury.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the FBI Louisville Field Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gregory, Special Litigation Counsel Sam Trepel and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

