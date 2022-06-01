Free wedding gowns to be gifted to frontline workers, military members, first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This summer, Brides Across America will give military, first responders, and COVID-19 frontline health care workers free wedding gowns as a way to thank them for their tireless work and support them ahead of their wedding day at Sophia’s Bridal & Tux Louisville

Brides Across America, in partnership with bridal salons and designers, has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 25 weddings since its launch in 2008.

Sophia’s Bridal & Tux Louisville is the city’s newest bridal boutique and the only one in Kentucky participating in Brides Across America in 2022 on June 15 and 16.

Jessica Limeberry, the owner of Sophia’s, is the wife of a military member who has been deployed multiple times.

“I’m thankful that our company can be a source of joy for these heroes during such a special time in their lives,” Limeberry said.

To participate, brides must provide proof of their employment. Go to bridesacrossamerica.com for more information and to register for an appointment.

